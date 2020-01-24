You are here

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri plans up to US$1.25b in global bonds in 2020

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 2:12 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Bank Mandiri is planning to raise as much as US$1.25 billion through global bonds this year, chief executive Royke Tumilaar told reporters on Friday.

He said the lender will decide on the timing based on market conditions, but is targeting the second or third quarter of this year.

"It is most likely in the second half of the year, but we will try to do it in the second quarter," Mr Tumilaar said.

Bank Mandiri on Friday announced a near 10 per cent increase in 2019 net profit.

