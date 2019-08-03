You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia's finance ministry may consider another tax amnesty

Sat, Aug 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

nz_mulyani_030827.jpg
Indonesia might again offer a tax amnesty but it is aware of shortcomings of the one launched in 2016, media quoted Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati as saying on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Jakarta

INDONESIA might again offer a tax amnesty but it is aware of shortcomings of the one launched in 2016, media quoted Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati as saying on Friday.

South-east Asia's largest economy offered a pardon for tax offenders in exchange for low penalty rates for nine months ending in March 2017.

Jakarta's amnesty was regarded as among the world's most successful due to the size of assets declared and the revenue generated, but some also criticised it for failing to significantly widen Indonesia's narrow tax base.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The programme unearthed assets worth US$330 billion and added 135 trillion rupiah (S$13.24 billion) to state coffers, with less than one million taxpayers participating.

Media outlets said when asked at a forum about a repeat of the tax amnesty, Ms Indrawati said it's possible, though she also said she feared a second one might encourage more tax avoidance. President Joko Widodo had also asked Ms Indrawati for her view on a second amnesty after receiving requests from those who missed the first one, Kompas.com reported the minister as saying.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in a report earlier this year, said Indonesia has the lowest tax-to-GDP ratio in Asia-Pacific.

Last month, Ms Indrawati told Parliament the government predicted a 134.3 trillion rupiah shortfall in revenue collection this year, largely due to sluggish tax revenue growth. In October 2016, during the amnesty programme, the OECD suggested Indonesia tell taxpayers there would not be further amnesties, to discourage evasion. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

nz_hyflux_030823.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Must Read

BT_20190803_PGONE3_3852923.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Brunch

Fault lines: A look at defect resolution in condos

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

BT_20190803_TECH3_3853553.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly