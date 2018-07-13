You are here

Indosuez Wealth Management adds six bankers to Asia team

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 3:52 PM
INDOSUEZ Wealth Mangement has added six bankers to its client relationship team in Asia to enhance its services and offerings for high net worth clients, the global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole Group said in a press release on Friday.

The additions follow Indosuez's acquisition of CIC's private wealth business in Hong Kong and Singapore at the end of 2017.

Joining the Singapore team as relationship managers on the non-resident Indian (NRI) team are Surmit Chaturvedi and Poonam Kaur. Alan Mufatti and Sharon Han are also joining the Singapore team from Bank J. Safra Sarasin and Credit Suisse respectively.

Helen Lee and Stephen Ho join the Hong Kong team as relationship managers, handling the North Asia market.

"We are extremely pleased to have these talented and experienced bankers join our team and grow Indosuez's business in Asia," said Pierre Masclet, chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management in Asia.

"With Asia as one of the powerhouses in wealth creation, we ensure we have the right talent to support our growth strategy, 'Shaping Indosuez 2020', and more importantly, the ability to support our clients in our key markets."

