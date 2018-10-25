You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Industry veteran Edmund Koh named first Singaporean president of UBS Asia Pacific

Thu, Oct 25, 2018 - 3:37 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SWISS investment bank UBS has appointed industry veteran Edmund Koh as the first Singaporean president of UBS Asia Pacific, promoting him from his previous position as head of wealth management for Asia Pacific and country head Singapore.

He also joins the group executive board (GEB) of UBS Group AG, with both positions effective Jan 1, 2019.

Mr Koh brings more than 30 years' experience in senior roles in the financial industry. He has spent six years with UBS, having first joined the bank in 2012 as head of wealth management for South-east Asia, coming from Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank where he served for four years as president and director.

Before that, he was managing director and regional head, consumer banking at DBS Bank in Singapore from 2001 to 2008.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In his new role, Mr Koh takes over from Kathy Shih, who retires after more than three decades at UBS. Ms Shih was also previously head of wealth management for Asia Pacific at UBS from 2002 to 2015, during which invested assets grew from around 60 billion Swiss francs (S$83.03 billion) to nearly 300 billion francs, and the firm opened domestic wealth management operations in Japan, Taiwan and China.

Ms Shih made significant contributions to the development of UBS's philanthropic and community affairs programmes in the region, the bank said.

Meanwhile, UBS veteran Markus Ronner will also join Mr Koh on UBS's GEB effective Nov 1, 2018 as head of group compliance, regulatory and governance, where he will be responsible for compliance and operational risk control; governmental and regulatory affairs; and investigations and governance matters at the group level.

Mr Ronner, who is currently head of group regulatory and governance, joined the firm as an apprentice in 1981, and during his time with the bank has held various positions including head of group internal audit; chief operating officer asset management; and head of products and services.

UBS's group chief executive Sergio Ermotti paid tribute to Ms Shih, thanking her for the "immensely positive impact" she made on UBS during her service.

"We would not be the clear number one wealth manager in Asia-Pacific without Kathy's contribution and I wish her all the best for her well-deserved retirement," Mr Ermotti said.

"I welcome Ed and Markus to the GEB. They both have an excellent track record at the firm and I'm convinced they'll continue to help us drive the success of UBS," Mr Ermotti added.

Banking & Finance

UBS surprises with 32% rise in Q3 profit as investment bank shines

DBS unveils chatbot for ordering, paying for meals through Facebook Messenger

Singapore's asset management industry clocks strong growth; AUM up 19% to S$3.3 trillion in 2017

Grab deal to give Mastercards to millions without bank accounts

Australia, New Zealand dollars keep their nerve as global equities sink

Temasek upsizes retail bond offer to meet demand

Editor's Choice

BP_pharma_251018_1.jpg
Oct 25, 2018
Government & Economy

For pharma, volatility and value are two sides of the same coin

BP_Singtel_251018_2.jpg
Oct 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts US$250m into funding round to grow African telco

BP_Sakae Holdings_251018_8.jpg
Oct 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

For Sakae, it's once bitten, still not shy

Most Read

1 Raise CPF withdrawal age amid growing lifespans: study
2 Tuan Sing Q3 net profit falls 35%
3 Temasek upsizes bond offer to S$500m; extra S$100m goes to retail investors
4 Fixed-interest debt fortifies S-Reits against chill from rising rates
5 Temasek's Vertex invests in cryptocurrency exchange Binance to expand in Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_STI_251018_68.jpg
Oct 25, 2018
Stocks

One-third of Singapore index stocks touch 52-week lows as STI sinks below 3,000 level

Oct 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's asset management industry clocks strong growth; AUM up 19% to S$3.3 trillion in 2017

Oct 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Credit Counselling Singapore to extend help to owners of failed or failing small firms

BP_AsiaStocks_251018_52.jpg
Oct 25, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Stocks have lost US$5 trillion this year with no end in sight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening