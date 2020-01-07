You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Internet group Sea first to go solo in bid for digital full bank licence

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 1:02 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@vivienshiaoBT

nz_sea_070120.jpg
Internet group Sea, formerly known as Garena, is the first applicant to go solo in its bid for a digital full bank licence in Singapore.
PHOTO: SEA LTD

INTERNET group Sea, formerly known as Garena, is the first applicant to go solo in its bid for a digital full bank licence in Singapore.

In a statement released by Sea on Tuesday, it said it will focus on addressing the unmet needs of millennials and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, which are said to be underserved segments of the market.

It is the fourth applicant to confirm that it is gunning for one of two digital full bank licences up for grabs that will allow it to collect deposits from retail customers.

The other three players that have thrown their hats into the ring are Grab and Singtel, a Razer-led consortium, and a V3 and EZ-Link grouping known as Beyond.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The full bank licence requires an eventual capital requirement of S$1.5 billion and will also need to be Singaporean-controlled.

SEE ALSO

Contenders we know so far in Singapore's digibank race

NYSE-listed Sea, with a market capitalisation of more than S$25 billion, has three main businesses: e-commerce marketplace Shopee, gaming developer Garena, and digital financial services network SeaMoney.

According to its statement, it intends to draw on insights from their target segments across Sea’s digital ecosystem to “innovate processes, products and services that will improve the lives of individuals and SMEs by reducing the barriers to accessing financial services through technology”.

Sea’s founder and chairman Forrest Li, as well as its co-founder and group chief operating officer Gang Ye, are both naturalised Singaporeans. Mr Li, in particular, is the controlling shareholder with 30.6 per cent of shares and 44.4 per cent of voting rights.

“Through Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney, we have unrivalled insight into the needs and wants of millennials and SMEs across the region,” said Mr Li, in a statement.

“We have also developed exceptional capabilities in addressing these unmet needs, and have the technology, infrastructure, data analytics capabilities and management experience to design and scale Singapore’s first full digital bank.”

He added that it has also “rigorous standards of corporate governance” that will be essential for a digital bank on the back of its listing in the US.

Separately, the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed on Tuesday that there were seven applicants for the digital full bank licences. This leaves three more applicants that have yet to announce their bid officially.

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 02:49 PM
Real Estate

Chinese developers' offshore bond pipeline meets firm new year demand

[HONG KONG] Chinese property developers kicked off the new year with a strong pipeline of bond issuance, in...

Jan 7, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

Payment delays worsen among Singapore firms for third straight quarter

SLOW payments among Singapore firms increased for the third consecutive quarter, led by the retail and services...

Jan 7, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

Carmaker Rolls-Royce annual sales surge 25%

[BENGALURU] Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it recorded a 25 per cent jump in sales in 2019, underpinned...

Jan 7, 2020 02:36 PM
Banking & Finance

Manulife CEO apologises for executives' spoof rap video

[TORONTO] Manulife Financial Corp's chief executive officer Roy Gori apologised to employees for a spoof rap video...

Jan 7, 2020 02:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares climb as Middle East fears cool; NZ flat

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and healthcare stocks, as an absence of a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly