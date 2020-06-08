You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Investors pile into Africa unconcerned about virus spreading

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:43 PM

[DUBAI] Investors are piling into African assets as if the coronavirus pandemic never happened.

Even as questions hang over whether governments in the region will be able to sustainably address the economic and health consequences of the pandemic, stock markets, currencies and bonds have...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC Asia-Pacific chief risk officer to step down

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk: document

Citi's rare 'sell' call on Singapore banks returns to 'buy' herd

Japan bank lending surges at record pace in May as pandemic-hit firms hoard cash

Singapore did not take in 'large flows' of Hong Kong deposits: MAS

Rouble's surge gives green light for Russia to slash rates

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 03:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have proposed a major plan to rescue the marine...

Jun 8, 2020 03:23 PM
Consumer

Norway's domestic liquor sales up 44% in May

[OSLO] Norway's government-run wine and liquor monopoly increased its sales by 44 per cent in May from the same...

Jun 8, 2020 03:19 PM
Real Estate

Indonesian retailers brace for gradual recovery as stores reopen

[JAKARTA] Retail stores, restaurants and offices reopened in Indonesia's capital after more than two-months as...

Jun 8, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

Jun 8, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals

[LONDON] Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.