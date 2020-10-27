You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Jack Ma becomes richer than Walmart heirs with mega Ant IPO

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 10:43 AM

rk_JackMa_271020.jpg
Jack Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding with US$60,000, is poised to become the world's 11th richest person after Ant Group priced shares for a record initial public offering (IPO).
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Jack Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding with US$60,000, is poised to become the world's 11th richest person after Ant Group priced shares for a record initial public offering (IPO).

Mr Ma's 8.8 per cent stake is worth US$27.4 billion based on the stock pricing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. That will take the 56-year-old's fortune to US$71.6 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, exceeding that of Oracle's Larry Ellison, L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and individual members of the Waltons, whose family own Walmart.

Ant's mammoth listing is poised to boost the fortunes of a group of early investors and employees. The company has granted staff share-based awards since 2014 and at least 18 other people have become billionaires from the IPO.

Lucy Peng, a director at the payments giant through August, is the biggest individual Ant owner after Mr Ma, and has a US$5.2 billion stake. Chairman Eric Jing's holding is worth US$3.1 billion.

Ant is set to raise almost US$35 billion, beating Saudi Aramco's US$29 billion sale last year. The Shanghai stock priced at 68.8 yuan apiece and its Hong Kong shares at HK$80 (each. The company could raise another US$5.2 billion if it exercises its green shoe options, taking its market value to about US$320 billion. That would be more than JPMorgan Chase & Co and four times bigger than Goldman Sachs Group.

SEE ALSO

Ant Group set to raise US$34b in record IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The big winners of the listing own their stakes through two limited partnerships registered in Hangzhou that together hold about 40 per cent of Ant. Alibaba, in turn, has a third of the fintech firm. Hong Kong's Li Ka-shing, the family behind a French supermarket giant, the son of a Taiwanese real estate billionaire and Chinese retail tycoon Shen Guojun are among the other owners who have invested in the company over the year.

Ant began when Alibaba launched the Alipay payments app in 2004 as an escrow service for buyers and sellers on Mr Ma's e-commerce website. In 2013, they were given the ability to save money and earn interest on the balances stored on their accounts. The firm then started offering credit to small businesses, branching out from its consumer-finance focus, and eventually expanded to services such as block chain, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Since co-founding Alibaba with Mr Ma, Ms Peng served in different roles. She set up Alibaba's human-resources department and, after helping create Ant, was its chief executive officer until Mr Jing took over in 2016. Two years later, he succeeded her as executive chairman of the fintech company.

Both Ms Peng and Mr Jing are members of the Alibaba Partnership, a 36-person group with the power to determine the annual cash bonuses for all members of management.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 10:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Canadian energy deal creates Midwestern refining giant amid uncertain demand

[CHICAGO] The merger of Canadian oil companies Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy will create a formidable refining...

Oct 27, 2020 10:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

US EPA considering E15 labelling changes at gas pumps -sources

[NEW YORK] The US Environmental Protection Agency is considering changes to labels for gasoline containing higher...

Oct 27, 2020 10:27 AM
Life & Culture

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

[SINGAPORE] In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving...

Oct 27, 2020 10:01 AM
Garage

Grab and Microsoft to help some drivers transition to tech careers

GRAB is partnering Microsoft to help interested drivers in Singapore switch to entry-level software development...

Oct 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of China to boost debt team by 40% amid offshore deal surge

[NEW YORK] Bank of China (BOC) plans to expand its headcount in the offshore bond business by 40 per cent as it...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for