You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan bank lending slows as easing pandemic sees big firms pay back loans

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 10:03 AM

rk_bankofjapan_121020.jpg
"Big companies that had borrowed huge amounts of funds as a precaution around spring are now paying back some of the loans due to easing uncertainty over the pandemic," a Bank of Japan (BOJ) official told a briefing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese bank lending rose at a slower annual pace in September than the previous month as corporate funding strains caused by the pandemic eased mainly among big borrowers, central bank data showed on Monday.

But lending by regional banks remained high as smaller firms continued to borrow heavily to meet immediate funding needs, the data showed, underscoring the lingering economic pain brought by the health crisis.

"Big companies that had borrowed huge amounts of funds as a precaution around spring are now paying back some of the loans due to easing uncertainty over the pandemic," a Bank of Japan (BOJ) official told a briefing.

"But that's not to say conditions have improved. There are gaps among industries on how much their profits have recovered."

Total bank lending rose 6.4 per cent in September from the same month a year earlier, slower than a 6.7 per cent gain in August, to a record 573.7 trillion yen (S$7.34 trillion), BOJ data showed.

SEE ALSO

Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The pace of lending by major banks slowed to 7.3 per cent in September from 8 per cent in August.

Lending by regional banks rose 5.3 per cent, roughly unchanged from the previous month's 5.4 per cent increase. Those by "shinkin" credit associations, which lend mostly to small firms in regional areas of Japan, rose 7.8 per cent, the fastest pace on record, the data showed.

Bank deposits rose 9 per cent in September from a year earlier, the biggest increase on record, as households held back on spending and instead saved government pay-outs aimed at cushioning the blow from the pandemic, the official said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Chinese investment bank CICC launches Shanghai offering

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong-listed China International Capital Corp (CICC) said on Monday it will conduct price...

Oct 12, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane applications to open on Oct 26

APPLICATIONS for the Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane will open on Oct 26, and travel will commence soon...

Oct 12, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday in positive fashion following more gains in New York fuelled by hopes for...

Oct 12, 2020 09:35 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE shares started the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street's gains on Friday.

Oct 12, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks slip on Monday morning

MALAYSIA share prices started the week on weaker ground, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Time for independent directors to redefine themselves by standing up for investors

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for