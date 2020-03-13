You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan buys record 4.24t yen of overseas bonds

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

Japanese investors went on a record shopping spree in global debt markets last week as the yen streng-thened and their hunt for yield intensified.

Net buying soared to 4.24 trillion yen (S$57.1 billion), surpassing the previous high of 2.55 trillion yen set in July 2016, according preliminary figures from the nation's finance ministry going back to 2005.

The data suggests that far from being scared off by the coronavirus pandemic and fears in the oil market, normally cautious Japanese investors helped drive the debt rally last week. The fund flows for the record purchases were so great that they likely curbed what would have been an even larger gain in the yen.

"This weekly purchase is massive," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo, who added that the Government Pension Investment Fund had probably been active. "Along with the move by the public fund, banks may have also bought as the dollar-yen was in a downtrend during the week."

Preliminary monthly figures showed this week that proxies for Japanese pension funds bought a record amount of overseas debt for a second month in February. With Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield likely to remain negative for the foreseeable future, the pressure to keep buying debt abroad will continue, even as rates fall elsewhere.

Fears of virus-induced damage on global growth prompted the Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs at an emergency meeting last week, quickening a drop in Treasury yields to record lows.

With the yen climbing to a six-month high last week, purchases overseas became cheaper for Japanese institutions. Gains have accelerated this week, propelling the Japanese currency to its highest level against the dollar since 2016.

"It's likely that pension funds bought overseas bonds as the yen strengthened," said Yujiro Goto, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Nomura Holdings. in Tokyo. "Should the GPIF increase allocations further, expectations of more outflows may help limit a rally in the yen."

The weekly data also showed global funds acquired a net 1.1 trillion yen of Japanese bonds, the most in a month. Currency-hedged Japanese two-year government notes offered a yield premium of about 50 basis points over similar-maturity Treasury debt to dollar-holding investors, based on Bloomberg data. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Insurers face double whammy from virus crisis

Encash your cash cheques at OCBC ATMs

India central bank to act to stabilise markets

Sterling slides as growing coronavirus turmoil boosts dollar

South Korean exotic notes face margin-call risk

Singapore gets new multifamily office with launch of Envysion

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, tests positive for coronavirus

[SAO PAULO] A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on...

Mar 12, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling slides as growing coronavirus turmoil boosts dollar

[LONDON] Sterling tanked to five-month lows on Thursday, weighed down by worsening market turmoil after US President...

Mar 12, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

ECB to split teams on coronavirus; Lagarde, De Guindos to work apart

[LONDON] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos won't appear together...

Mar 12, 2020 11:21 PM
Consumer

Don't panic over coronavirus as food is plentiful, says Tesco boss

[LONDON] Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco can keep shelves stocked and withstand shopper hoarding over...

Mar 12, 2020 10:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Even gold is no haven for investors rocked by global market rout

[NEW YORK] Gold joined other markets on their way down as investors spooked by a global equity rout cashed in on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.