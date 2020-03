Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will strengthen monitoring against improper trading activity given heightened market volatility, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

[TOKYO] Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will strengthen monitoring against improper trading activity given heightened market volatility, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Mr Aso said the FSA would work with the country's securities watchdog and stock exchanges to monitor fraudulent activities in market operations, such as those related to short selling, and strictly deal with violations.

