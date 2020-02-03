You are here

Japanese government bonds rise as coronavirus fears pound China markets

Mon, Feb 03, 2020

[TOKYO] Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, as Chinese stocks fell sharply in their first trading session after an extended Chinese New Year holiday due to worries over the economic impact of the fast-spreading new coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll from the flu-like virus in China rose to 361 and the number of infections to 17,205.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 153.02, with a trading volume of 17,107 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.075 per cent, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 0.5 basis point to 0.225 per cent.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.365 per cent.

The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.185 per cent.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.160 per cent. 

REUTERS

