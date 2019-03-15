You are here

Japan's finance minister warns BOJ against insisting on hitting price goal

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 7:54 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday warned the central bank against insisting it achieve its elusive 2 per cent inflation target.

"Things could go wrong if (we) insist too much on achieving the 2 per cent inflation target," Mr Aso told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

"No one in the public would be angry even if the inflation target isn't achieved," Mr Aso said, when asked about his comments in Parliament on Tuesday that the BOJ (Bank of Japan) could give itself more flexibility in how it defines its price goal.

REUTERS

