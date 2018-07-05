You are here

Jefferies Asia CEO Michael Alexander leaves after eight years

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 11:15 AM

[HONG KONG] Michael Alexander, Jefferies Group LLC's chief executive officer in Asia, has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr Alexander, who was the US firm's top banker in Asia for eight years, will remain as an adviser to Jefferies in the region, a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Jeff Hutchins, head of Asia sales and trading, and Nilesh Jasani, head of Asia research, who also co-head the firm's equities business in Asia, will assume Mr Alexander's responsibilities, the New York-based brokerage said.

