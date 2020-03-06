You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon undergoes emergency heart surgery

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 8:26 AM

nz_dimon_060354.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery to treat an aortic dissection on Thursday morning and is "recovering well", the bank said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery to treat an aortic dissection on Thursday morning and is "recovering well", the bank said on Thursday.

The bank announced the surgery by publicly releasing an internal memo sent to all JPMorgan employees.

The memo, signed by bank co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, said Mr Dimon had experienced "an acute aortic dissection this morning. He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection. The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful".

Mr Dimon is "awake, alert and recovering well", the memo said.

The 63-year-old banker, who has been CEO of JPMorgan for over a decade, is a larger-than-life figure on Wall Street. He previously battled throat cancer after a diagnosis in 2014.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan names veteran Gori as new Asia Pacific chief executive

JPMorgan's board of directors asked Mr Pinto and Mr Smith, who are also co-chief operating officers, to run the bank while Mr Dimon recuperates.

The condition for which Mr Dimon had surgery involves a tear to the inner layer of the aorta, according to the Mayo Clinic's website. It can be fatal if the rupture stems through the outside aortic wall.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

India's central bank moves to rescue major lender

Bank of England has 'ammunition' to tackle economic effects of coronavirus: Governor

Bankers try to keep IPO party going amid coronavirus market jitters

Bank of Canada sees rate cut cushioning the economic blow of coronavirus

Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after US Fed rate cut

Strong growth in Singapore's ultra wealthy population: Knight Frank

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 08:29 AM
Government & Economy

Japan household spending falls for 4th straight month, coronavirus impact looms

[TOKYO] Japanese household spending dropped for the fourth straight month in January, reflecting growing strains in...

Mar 6, 2020 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit preparations cost UK £4.4b: spending watchdog

[LONDON] Britain's departure from the European Union has cost taxpayers more than £4 billion (S$7.2 billion) in...

Mar 6, 2020 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on revived worries over virus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as worries reintensified over the spread of the new coronavirus with...

Mar 6, 2020 07:17 AM
Life & Culture

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in latest music video

[LOS ANGELES] It was a twofer for fans of Katy Perry: the pop star dropped a new music video - and revealed that she...

Mar 6, 2020 07:15 AM
Banking & Finance

India's central bank moves to rescue major lender

[NEW DELHI] India's central bank on Thursday appointed an administrator for Yes Bank and limited withdrawals in a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.