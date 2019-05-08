You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan, Citi said to face EU fines over currency collusion

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 3:38 PM

file742xoex3zw6145yy2df9.jpg
Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup are set to be fined imminently by the European Union over collusion on foreign-exchange trading, according to two people with knowledge of the probe.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup are set to be fined imminently by the European Union over collusion on foreign-exchange trading, according to two people with knowledge of the probe.

The European Commission may announce fines as soon as this week as part of a settlement that sees the lenders get reduced penalties for agreeing not to challenge the findings, the people said on condition of anonymity because the investigation is confidential. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has recently accelerated several probes targeting the financial industry, including one alleging collusion over the trading of government bonds.

Barclays, HSBC Holdings and UBS Group are also among a group of banks that the commission has been investigating for nearly five years, lagging behind US, the UK and Switzerland who have issued about US$10 billion in penalties. An American official blasted the companies for a "brazen display of collusion" to game markets in 2015. UBS has said it's been granted conditional immunity by several authorities it didn't identify.

Credit Suisse Group has refused to join the settlement and received separate EU objections last year. The bank's stance would allow it to challenge the EU in court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan, Citigroup and the commission in Brussels declined to comment on the possible fines. The other banks didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

EU antitrust regulators have already racked up nearly 2 billion euros (S$3.05 billion) in fines from the other rate-rigging cases. Most banks in those probes chose to seek a settlement under a process that sees them admit liability and shun a court appeal in return for a 10 per cent discount in their penalties.

While the EU has refused to identify its targets in the FX case, Barclays and HSBC have previously said their foreign-exchange trading is being reviewed by the EU, and other banks have said they are cooperating with global regulators on FX probes.

HSBC said in February that the EU has questioned it separately about foreign-exchanges option trading, a probe it said is still in in its early stages.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Commerzbank keeps adding clients, but not making much money

Wirecard lifts 2019 guidance after strong Q1

China fintech Pintec opens international HQ in Singapore, plans R&D centre too

Hackers steal US$41m worth of bitcoin from Binance crypto exchange

JP Morgan may become first foreign firm to get majority in China fund venture

Chinese biotech firm InnoCare plans Hong Kong IPO

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening