You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan finds ‘sharp' downturn in credit investors' outlook

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 11:07 PM

doc71jbql6ccciblvtuofa_doc711wx18jgndk1jo4h4o.jpg
According to JPMorgan Chase & Co's August survey of fund managers, those with bullish outlooks have shrunk to just 20 per cent from 63 per cent, and are outnumbered by bears representing 26 per cent of respondents - more than double the proportion in July.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Sentiment toward corporate bonds has nosedived - just as the September supply onslaught looms.

According to JPMorgan Chase & Co's August survey of fund managers, those with bullish outlooks have shrunk to just 20 per cent from 63 per cent, and are outnumbered by bears representing 26 per cent of respondents - more than double the proportion in July.

Just over half have turned neutral on the direction of spreads, compared with around a quarter the previous month. The more cautious tone may spell trouble after the recent fizzling of a five-week rally in the credit markets.

With September among the busiest periods of the year for debt sales, the majority of those in JPMorgan's survey at 63 per cent remain neutral with respect to their positioning, as they seek to shorten the duration of their portfolios.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Risk premiums, or the extra yield investors demand to hold US high-grade bonds rather than government benchmarks, have see-sawed this year as investors fret interest-rate risk against the backdrop of solid economic growth.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Turkey says central bank swap deal with Qatar to have US$3b limit

Credit Suisse sees Asia wealth race shifting from offshore hubs

China, Malaysia sign MOU on bilateral currency swap agreement

US dollar dips on trade optimism, US-China talks awaited

Turkish lira crisis poses additional risk to German economy: FinMin

Greece under tight watch post-bailout, can be a "success story": ESM

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
3 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening