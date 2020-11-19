You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned China firms

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201119_CFJPMORGAN_4332754.jpg
Existing bonds of sanctioned companies will remain in the indices for now, but JPMorgan will re-evaluate their eligibility "once there is more clarity on the impact to benchmark replication".
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Hong Kong

JPMORGAN Chase & Co's widely followed debt indices will exclude new bonds from Chinese companies that fall under sanctions announced last week by Donald Trump's administration.

The decision applies to new debt, taps or reopenings by impacted issuers, JPMorgan said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Existing bonds of sanctioned companies will remain in the indices for now, but JPMorgan will re-evaluate their eligibility "once there is more clarity on the impact to benchmark replication". The bank declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Mr Trump on Nov 12 signed an executive order barring American investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military, his latest bid to pressure Beijing over what he views as abusive business practices. JPMorgan's move underscores how the sanctions could have an impact beyond the US, by prompting index-tracking investors around the world to avoid new bonds from sanctioned issuers or potentially pare their existing holdings.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Spreads on some of China National Chemical's dollar bonds widened to the most since May after Mr Trump's executive order. They tightened on Wednesday amid some relief that existing bonds would remain in the JPMorgan indices.

The US Department of Defense added the firm to a list of 11 companies which it claimed have links to the Chinese military in late August. Chinese firms on the full list includes 16 issuers and their subsidiaries, according to JPMorgan's note.

JPMorgan said its indices include 72 securities linked to sanctioned companies, adding that their JACI index is expected to be most impacted with all sanctioned firms in scope with a combined weight of 3.7 per cent.

It's unclear if international broker-dealers will be considered US persons and whether they will be able to transact in securities of sanctioned firms from Jan 11 onwards, even if it's to facilitate investors divesting their existing holdings, JPMorgan said. Liquidity in bonds of sanctioned companies could be "significantly impaired" as a result, the bank said.

Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, also produces bond indices that include Chinese issuers. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

Prudential plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

Bank of Thailand shifts focus to tackling baht rally, keeps key rate

Aviva Singlife to issue S$550m subordinated notes

Amundi and BNP vie for SocGen asset manager Lyxor: sources

UK green bonds offer belated boost to London's ESG ambitions

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Top banks create standard to report emissions linked to finance

[WASHINGTON] A group of financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup are...

Nov 19, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi wins House Democratic leadership to vie again for Speaker

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats voted to stick with Nancy Pelosi as their leader and nominee for speaker, placing...

Nov 18, 2020 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

BBC appoints former judge to lead Princess Diana interview inquiry

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior judge to head an inquiry into how the...

Nov 18, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

Apple to cut App Store fees in half for most developers

[CUPERTINO] Apple is cutting by half the fees charged to most developers who sell software and services on the App...

Nov 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher on vaccine bets, Boeing approval

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for