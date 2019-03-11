You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growing startups

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 3:21 PM

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it is combining its middle-market technology and emerging growth commercial banking teams to better position the bank to handle startups that rapidly grow to be big companies.

The technology and disruptive commerce industry group will be lead by James Millar and Alton McDowell and will focus on promising startups that specialise in software, semiconductors, food, health and wellness, lifestyle and pet products.

Dozens of young businesses in these consumer and service segments have become overnight successes in the last decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, will use this group to sell these small to mid-market companies everything from handling their treasury, payments, credit and financing, to mergers and acquisitions advice.

"In today's economy, startups are growing at a faster clip and basic banking needs can quickly turn complex," Melissa Smith, head of specialised industries for the bank's middle-market group, said in a statement.

Ms Millar previously ran the middle market banking technology team out of New York, and Mr McDowell led the emerging growth group in Houston, Texas. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia regulator chides banks' delays repaying wrongly charged fees

UBS, StanChart agree to settle 2009 HK IPO misconduct case: regulator's counsel

To lure young talent, banks mimic tech workspaces

SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Retirement income products: flavour of the times

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Keppel T&T, DLF Holdings, Metech International, Ryobi Kiso

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening