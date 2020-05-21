You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan plans to hire a dozen research analysts for China brokerage: sources

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 2:40 PM

file7a57wq5mkwzb9lv7qc.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire at least 12 equity research analysts in China this year, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in its first major mainland hiring push as it takes advantage of eased ownership rules for financial firms.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire at least 12 equity research analysts in China this year, two people with knowledge of the matter said, in its first major mainland hiring push as it takes advantage of eased ownership rules for financial firms.

With the headcount expansion for its new brokerage business, the bank's research arm aims to more than double the number of China-listed firms it covers in five years from about 225, the people said.

A JPMorgan spokesperson in Hong Kong declined to comment.

The move indicates the beginning of an expected hiring spree by global banks taking control of their China operations and expanding offerings as the government opens up capital markets. Reflecting client interest, foreign holders of Chinese stocks reached a record high in September.

China is a "critical market" for clients globally, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said in December, when the bank received regulatory approval to establish a majority-owned securities joint venture, offering brokerage, investment advisory and underwriting services.

SEE ALSO

China legislators take on wildlife trade, but traditional medicine likely to be exempt

China has been pushing ahead with opening up its financial services sector despite disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. It has also continued to let US firms increase their presence despite tension with Washington.

Last month, a US investment advisory founded by Wall Street trader William O'Neil won approval to launch local-currency funds and plans to seek a licence to raise money for offshore investment.

In April, JPMorgan said it would increase its stake in a Chinese mutual fund venture to 100 per cent and would seek full control of its futures business.

The United States' biggest bank is targeting local as well as global brokerages to hire analysts in the months ahead, one of the people told Reuters. It will bolster coverage in technology, biotechnology and automobiles, the person said.

The bank has already hired about half a dozen bankers for its equities business in China, the person said, including former UBS Group banker David Xu who joined in June to lead the business.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Australia economic recovery riding on Covid-19 medical breakthrough: RBA

Sea prices US$1b convertible notes at 2.375%

Citi Singapore to return wage support funding to the government

Citi Singapore to return wage support funding to the government

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Asset managers lending to short-sellers can be ethical: study

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 02:27 PM
Technology

US regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

[WASHINGTON] US regulators are open to making changes to close what some see as a loophole in a new rule aimed at...

May 21, 2020 02:16 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as profit-taking erased early gains generated by the prospect of a...

May 21, 2020 02:14 PM
Real Estate

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Q1 profit down 39%, warns virus could delay project launches

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties reported a 39 per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday and...

May 21, 2020 02:03 PM
Garage

Losses, infighting strain SoftBank's Masa-Misra partnership

[TOKYO] In early March, before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a global economic lockdown, SoftBank Group founder...

May 21, 2020 02:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thailand grants Gulf Energy licences to import up to 1.7m tonnes of LNG a year

[BANGKOK] Thai Gulf Energy Development received licences from the government to import up to 1.7 million tonnes of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.