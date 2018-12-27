You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

JPMorgan to pay US$135m for improper handling of ADRs

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 9:56 AM

BP_JPMorgan_271218_3.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay US$135 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it mishandled US securities that represent shares of foreign companies, the latest bank fined in an industry crackdown on the practice.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay US$135 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it mishandled US securities that represent shares of foreign companies, the latest bank fined in an industry crackdown on the practice.

The bank improperly provided what's known as American depository receipts to brokers when neither the brokers nor their clients held shares in foreign companies that were required to support such transactions, the SEC said in a Wednesday statement.

Without admitting or denying the claims, JPMorgan agreed to pay a US$49.7 million fine and US$85.4 million in disgorgement and interest.

Wall Street's main regulator has made ADR sales a focus of its enforcement efforts. Last month, Citigroup Inc agreed to pay US$38.7 million to settle similar SEC charges and Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay about US$75 million in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The SEC said on Wednesday that the JPMorgan settlement was the eighth enforcement action against a firm that stemmed from the regulator's ongoing probe into "abusive ADR pre-release practices".

"With these charges against JPMorgan, the SEC has now held all four depositary banks accountable for their fraudulent issuances of ADRs into an unsuspecting market," said Sanjay Wadhwa, senior associate director of the SEC's New York regional office. "Our investigation continues into brokerage firms that profited by making use of these improperly issued ADRs."

The SEC said the transactions inflated the amount of securities tied to foreign companies that were available in the market, potentially enabling inappropriate short selling and other abusive practices.

"We're pleased to have resolved this matter, which is related to an industry practice we voluntarily ended a few years ago," said Andrew Gray, a JPMorgan spokesman.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Asian debt defaults expected to rise

BOJ divided over side effects of easy policy

SMFG weighs acquiring Asia banks to use some of US$12b surplus capital

India's central bank sets up panel to examine its economic capital framework

Japan's MUFG promotes core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

BP_SGhealth_271218_4.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas expansion key for healthcare sector in 2019 and beyond: analysts

Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Alliance Mineral Assets, Yongnam, Heeton, SHS Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening