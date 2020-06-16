You are here

JPMorgan to start bringing more traders back to office next week

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 12:43 PM

AB_jpmorgan_160620.jpg
JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to start returning more traders to its Manhattan trading floors next week as the biggest US bank begins formally reopening offices with New York exiting total lockdown.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to start returning more traders to its Manhattan trading floors next week as the biggest US bank begins formally reopening offices with New York exiting total lockdown.

The company will bring volunteers back to its 383 Madison Ave tower in waves...

