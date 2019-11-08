Julius Baer names new South-east Asia private banking head

Jason Moo will start work on Feb 17, 2020, subject to regulatory approval, and be responsible for the bank’s operations and development in Singapore.

JULIUS Baer has appointed former Goldman Sachs Singapore CEO Jason Moo as its new Singapore-based head of private banking for South-east Asia to lead and expand the bank’s franchise in the region.

Mr Moo will start work on Feb 17, 2020, subject to regulatory approval, and be responsible for the bank’s operations and development in Singapore.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Moo was also Goldman Sachs head of South-east Asia and Australia for private wealth management. Before his Singapore relocation, he held several senior roles in Hong Kong – including head of market solutions group for private wealth management and head of alternative capital markets Asia-Pacific.

Mr Moo will take over from Torsten Linke, who will lead the bank’s new sub-region called "global India and developed markets", which covers onshore India, Indian subcontinent (ISC) and non-resident Indian business (NRI), Japan and the Asia business, to be managed out of Switzerland effective Jan 1, 2020.

Mr Linke will continue to be based in Singapore and serve as the Singapore branch manager until Mr Moo comes on board.

Both Mr Moo and Mr Linke will report to the bank’s Asia-Pacific head Jimmy Lee, who is also a member of the executive board. Mr Lee will lead South-east Asia ad interim from Jan 1, 2020, until Mr Moo has joined the bank.

Mr Lee said Mr Moo’s extensive experience in wealth management combined with the breadth and depth of his product knowledge will help the bank drive and further expand its Singapore and South-east Asia businesses.

He added: "I would also like to thank Torsten for his contributions over the past years. He is a trusted partner to many of us. With his extensive management experience and relevant market expertise, he is perfectly positioned to lead our important new sub-region."