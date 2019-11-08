You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Julius Baer names new South-east Asia private banking head

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 2:59 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

jasonmoo2.jpg
Jason Moo will start work on Feb 17, 2020, subject to regulatory approval, and be responsible for the bank’s operations and development in Singapore.
PHOTO: JULIUS BAER

JULIUS Baer has appointed former Goldman Sachs Singapore CEO Jason Moo as its new Singapore-based head of private banking for South-east Asia to lead and expand the bank’s franchise in the region.

Mr Moo will start work on Feb 17, 2020, subject to regulatory approval, and be responsible for the bank’s operations and development in Singapore.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Moo was also Goldman Sachs head of South-east Asia and Australia for private wealth management. Before his Singapore relocation, he held several senior roles in Hong Kong – including head of market solutions group for private wealth management and head of alternative capital markets Asia-Pacific.

Mr Moo will take over from Torsten Linke, who will lead the bank’s new sub-region called "global India and developed markets", which covers onshore India, Indian subcontinent (ISC) and non-resident Indian business (NRI), Japan and the Asia business, to be managed out of Switzerland effective Jan 1, 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Linke will continue to be based in Singapore and serve as the Singapore branch manager until Mr Moo comes on board.

SEE ALSO

'Consider getting arrested', rich clients of private bank told

Both Mr Moo and Mr Linke will report to the bank’s Asia-Pacific head Jimmy Lee, who is also a member of the executive board. Mr Lee will lead South-east Asia ad interim from Jan 1, 2020, until Mr Moo has joined the bank.

Mr Lee said Mr Moo’s extensive experience in wealth management combined with the breadth and depth of his product knowledge will help the bank drive and further expand its Singapore and South-east Asia businesses.

He added: "I would also like to thank Torsten for his contributions over the past years. He is a trusted partner to many of us. With his extensive management experience and relevant market expertise, he is perfectly positioned to lead our important new sub-region."

Banking & Finance

Strong opportunities for fintech in emerging, developed Asia markets: Fitch Solutions

All-in-one Singapore payment platform launched by fintech startup Rapyd

Digital life insurance calculator launched for consumers to gauge protection needs

KKR's new Asia-focused fund targets record US$15b in 2020: sources

Singapore and Shanghai now threaten Hong Kong's status as financial hub

Singapore wants to become an Asian hub for digital banks: MAS

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Y Ventures queried by SGX after shares jump 18%

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday queried Catalist-listed Y Ventures on its unusual trading activity, the third...

Nov 8, 2019 02:36 PM
Stocks

Total securities market turnover up 9% m-o-m to S$21.6b in October: SGX

MARKET activity amongst Asian equities in October was marked broadly by a return of risk appetite, amid signs of...

Nov 8, 2019 02:20 PM
Garage

Mastercard, Tappy tie up to embed payment chips in fashion accessories

CONSUMERS in Singapore will soon be able to pay for their purchases using their bracelets, analogue watches, rings,...

Nov 8, 2019 02:11 PM
Companies & Markets

SUTL Enterprise Q3 profit falls 35% to S$0.6m on higher costs for new marina club

MARINA developer SUTL Enterprise Limited's third-quarter net profit tumbled 35 per cent to S$612,000 from S$943,000...

Nov 8, 2019 01:35 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.88% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.88...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly