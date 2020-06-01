You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

July issue of Singapore Savings Bonds opens with record low rates: 0.3% for first year, 0.8% per annum on average

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 8:20 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE July issue of Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) opened on Monday evening with yet another record-low rates. The first-year interest rate stands at 0.3 per cent while the average return over 10 years is 0.8 per cent per annum.

The rock-bottom rates come amid a declining interest rate environment and higher demand for government bonds.

SSBs offered in any given month will pay a coupon that is linked to the daily average Singapore Government Securities (SGS) yields as published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the previous month. In the present risk-off environment, demand for SGS has led to a rally in the risk-free instrument, pushing up their prices, which are inversely related to yields.

For example, the daily average 10-year Singapore government bond yields have gone from 1.29 per cent in March to 0.90 per cent in April, and then to 0.83 per cent in May. 

The low interest rates might have driven down interests in SSBs, as seen in the sharp decline in total amounts applied for recent issues. Redemption stood at an average of 17.8 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Investors pin hopes on ECB doing more to prop up European assets

The latest issue closes at 9pm on June 25.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

CIMB customers join forces to challenge bank on mortgage hike decision

British watchdog enlists eight insurers for pandemic test case

Saudi Arabia to inject 50b riyals into banking system

Hurricanes may cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments

OCBC to trim salary credit bonus interest on 360 account from July 1

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 08:13 PM
Government & Economy

40,000 migrant workers cleared of Covid-19 to resume working, 8 sites picked for new 'quick build dorms'

SOME 40,000 migrant workers in Singapore living in dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 infection to resume...

Jun 1, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 1, 2020 06:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Directors make S$0.225 per share cash offer for Dynamic Colours

THE husband and wife who run Dynamic Colours have made a voluntary conditional offer for the mainboard-listed resin...

Jun 1, 2020 06:00 PM
Consumer

Hong Kong April retail sales tumble 36 per cent as virus hammers demand

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales slumped by 36 per cent in value terms in April from a year earlier, falling for...

Jun 1, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

STI up 1.6%, in line with Asian market performance after Trump's announcement

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 40.11 points or 1.6 per cent at 2,550.86 points.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.