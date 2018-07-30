You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

July's been good but emerging markets aren't out of the woods

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 8:24 AM

BP_dollar_300718_52.jpg
July was an exceptional month because bond redemptions, coupons and amortisations meant emerging-market funds were flush with cash as new issuance slowed to the lowest level since 2015.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Don't be fooled by July's gains: the causes of emerging-market turmoil haven't gone away, according to investors including Fidelity International and Amundi Asset Management.

Developing-nation debt is heading for the first monthly gain since March and stocks are set for the first advance since January after a sharp sell-off in the second quarter made valuations appealing. Carry-trade investors will have their first positive return in four months as emerging currencies close the month with a small loss.

The ray of hope may not last long. The risks posed by a stronger dollar, escalating trade war, tighter liquidity by central banks in rich nations and political risks in various developing nations are likely to weigh on emerging-market assets in coming months.

"We might see another correction between now and October," said Zsolt Papp, a client portfolio manager at JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management unit, which oversees US$1.7 trillion. "If it is stabilisation, we're in early stages of it. There is still a tail risk that volatility will stay high."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The yield on emerging-market hard currency debt rose to its highest level in more than two years on June 19, enticing three consecutive weeks of flows into developing-nation debt funds, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, citing EPFR data.

July was an exceptional month because bond redemptions, coupons and amortisations meant emerging-market funds were flush with cash as new issuance slowed to the lowest level since 2015, leaving them with little alternative but to stock up in the secondary market, according to Fidelity International.

The amount of dollar and euro-denominated government debt coming due from emerging markets will drop to US$16 billion in the next two months from US$46 billion in June and July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"We don't think this is the beginning of a sustainable rally," said Paul Greer, a London-based emerging market money manager at Fidelity, which oversees US$431 billion. "That coupon and amortisation schedule gets a lot worse in August."

In addition to the dollar, trade tensions and policy tightening in developed nations, investors are fretting about political developments in nations like Argentina, Turkey and South Africa, which are already vulnerable due to volatile currencies and large current-account deficits.

"The market is still rather fragile," said Sergei Strigo, the co-head of emerging-market fixed income at Amundi Asset Management, which oversees US$1.7 trillion. "I would not say this is the end of the story. The main question in some of the countries is how bad it's going to get and what's priced in."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Initial coin offerings are getting a bad rap

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

The junk debt that tanked the economy? It's back in a big way

Beijing towers over US$9b IPO in Hong Kong

Temasek leads Flywire Series-D funding round of US$100m

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
4 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Triyards_300718_3.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

BP_Khazanah_300718_6.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening