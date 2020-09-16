You are here

KKR raises over US$11b in Asia fund

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 6:08 PM

[HONG KONG] Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co has raised over US$11 billion after the first-close of its fourth Asia-focused fund, its Beijing-based managing director Chris Sun said Wednesday.

KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of last year before the Covid-19 pandemic, targeting US$12.5 billion in what would be the region's biggest private equity fund, people familiar with the situation have said.

It is unclear when the final close of the fund will be reached. KKR declined to comment on its fundraising status.

Mr Sun, speaking at the AVCJ China Virtual Forum, said China, the world's second largest economy, has been an important market for the fund, adding that Japan, India and South-east Asia are also its focused markets.

The US-based firm has been investing heavily in India this year, most notably a US$1.5 billion purchase of a stake in the country's top telecom operator Jio Platforms.

Funds and firms call for tougher 2030 EU climate target

It is also an investor in China's Bytedance, whose global video streaming platform TikTok has just reached a deal with Oracle to keep its US business operating.

REUTERS

