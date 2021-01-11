You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

KKR raises US$3.9b in biggest infrastructure fund for Asia

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 10:13 AM

rk_KKR_110121.jpg
KKR & Co raised US$3.9 billion for its first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund, amassing the largest pool of cash in the region for investments in everything from waste management and renewable energy to communication towers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] KKR & Co raised US$3.9 billion for its first Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund, amassing the largest pool of cash in the region for investments in everything from waste management and renewable energy to communication towers.

In the process of raising funds, the firm boosted its initial target from US$3 billion and stopped fundraising after reaching its cap. It tapped three dozens investors in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, said Alisa Amarosa Wood, head of KKR's Private Markets Products Group. KKR and its employees contributed about US$300 million.

Accelerating its expansion across a region that's emerging from the pandemic and bolstered by a growing middle class, the firm is also in the midst of raising at least US$12.5 billion in a fourth private equity fund and planning its first real estate and credit funds in Asia. KKR declined to comment on the other fund-raisings.

Institutional investors are increasingly looking for a "one-stop shop" with deal-making, operational and capital market expertise, favouring assets with a lower-risk profile that aren't tied to public market indexes, Ms Wood said.

"Investors are looking for a safe pair of hands," she said in an interview.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

KKR established its global infrastructure team and strategy in 2008 and has since invested more than US$24 billion in about 40 assets around the world. It hired David Luboff away from Macquarie Group in 2019 to build a platform in Asia, where it now has a 14-member team with plans to add more in Japan.

The firm has already committed over US$1.8 billion in six infrastructure investments in Asia, which added to investor confidence and led to a "considerably shorter" fundraising, Mr Luboff said in an interview.

Those investments include India Grid Trust and renewable energy company Virescent Infrastructure in India, two waste management companies in South Korea and First Gen and Pinnacle Towers, the leading power producer and a telecommunication provider in the Philippines, respectively.

INVESTMENT HOUSES

Global private equity firms are shifting away from focusing on buyouts toward becoming investment houses with broad offerings in alternative assets such as infrastructure and real estate.

They are finding willing governments in Asia, who need private capital to finance airports, toll roads and utilities. More secondary sales are coming to the market as capital flows into the region.

"You're getting a greater percentage of people saying: 'we need to have Asia Pacific in our mandates,'" Mr Luboff said. "Sellers of those assets realise that they actually have opportunities and avenues and may start to run processes, so the ecosystem is evolving."

Investors pumped a record amount of cash into Asian funds with environmental, social and governance mandates in the most recent quarter. Active and passive funds based in the region, excluding China, brought in US$8.8 billion in the three months through September, according to Morningstar data. Flows nearly quadrupled from the previous period in Australia and New Zealand, while a fund launched in Japan attracted billions.

Mr Luboff said the firm will focus on brownfield, cash yield investments with downside projection and sees lots of opportunities in India, Korea and Philippines.

The firm is "very optimistic" about Japan, while Australia is a very deep and mature market that is generally well covered. China has high levels of domestic capital providers so returns there have been competitive in certain sectors, he said.

The ravage of the pandemic has raised the focus on providing a human benefit through capital deployment, with many big asset managers touting the outperformance of their ESG investments.

KKR will concentrate on big themes including green energy, mitigating environmental damage and environmental infrastructure, Mr Luboff said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Indonesia sets new rules on payments systems

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

Banking through the crisis: A test of speed, personalisation and purpose

Bank stocks back in vogue on stimulus, interest rate outlook

Yield-starved investors likely to snap up Europe's debt sales

NZ central bank reports data system breach

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 10:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

DBS Group Research has upgraded Riverstone Holdings to "buy" from "hold" and lowered its target price to S$1.85 from...

Jan 11, 2021 10:23 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Fortress Minerals surges 14.3% after Q3 profit jump, proposed acquisition

SHARES of Fortress Minerals rallied to a record high on Monday, after the Catalist-listed firm posted strong third-...

Jan 11, 2021 10:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid strict coronavirus lockdowns...

Jan 11, 2021 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

China's Dec PPI -0.4% y-o-y, CPI +0.2% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's factory gate prices fell by less than expected in December, official data showed on Monday,...

Jan 11, 2021 09:45 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Markets closed for holiday on Monday

[TOKYO] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to delist some products in Hong Kong

Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travellers from Brazil

Top Glove's independent directors suffer ire of institutional investors

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to US lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for