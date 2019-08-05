KKR's David Tan joins alternative asset firm TPG as managing director

ALTERNATIVE asset firm TPG said on Monday that David Tan will join the firm as managing director, to be based in Singapore covering the South-east Asia market.

He will work closely with TPG Capital Asia’s co-managing partner Ganen Sarvananthan and partner Dominic Picone.

Most recently, Mr Tan was a director on KKR’s private equity team and worked for over a decade in their Menlo Park, Hong Kong and Singapore offices. Before that, he was with UBS Investment Bank in New York.

"I am delighted to join the firm at an important time when the South-east Asia private equity market is becoming increasingly attractive. The team has a great track record and is well positioned to take advantage," Mr Tan said.

Mr Sarvananthan added: "We are delighted to welcome David to the TPG Capital Asia team in South-east Asia. David’s strong reputation and years of investing experience will be a significant addition to our fast-growing business in South-east Asia."