You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

KPMG to give 20% pay bump to auditors for chartered accountant qualification

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 10:24 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

KPMG in Singapore will raise salaries by 20 per cent for its auditors who obtain the Singapore Chartered Accountant (SCA) qualification by July 1, 2020.

This is meant to enhance audit quality so as to benefit the capital markets and the audit profession, KPMG said in a media statement on Thursday evening.

Ong Pang Thye, managing partner of KPMG in Singapore, said it also signals the firm’s commitment to invest in staff development, while ensuring that their salaries are leading the market in order to attract and retain the best talent.

This is the first such move among the Big Four professional services firms in Singapore, KPMG noted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KPMG said its auditors will be paid “significantly” above the industry benchmark after these salary increments.

In addition to the pay raise, its auditors also receive 10 days of study leave per sitting to pursue the SCA qualification.

“Our focus on audit quality is intrinsically linked to our commitment to promote public trust,” Mr Ong said.

“This move to peg pay to enhanced qualification represents one of our largest investments in audit quality to date, and the importance we place in recognising accreditation in line with the global profession,” he added.

The SCA is the national chartered-accountant qualification developed by the Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC) and administered by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. It is a post-graduate accountancy programme designed to develop future business leaders, according to the SAC website.

Banking & Finance

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

UK lawmakers want powers for watchdog to police market perimeter

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

Investors worry Fed's rate cut might be a one-off

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Newcomers up the ante in governance index for trusts

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

Aug 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Hi-P, A-HTrust

nz_singpost_020831.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost Q1 earnings jump 37.2% on absence of fair value losses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly