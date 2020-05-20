LCH clears first Sing-dollar interest rate swaps referencing SORA

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GLOBAL clearing house LCH has cleared the first Sing-dollar interest rate swaps referencing the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA), it said on Tuesday.
Singapore is transitioning from the use of the Sing-dollar Swap Offer Rate (SOR) to SORA over the next year, with...
