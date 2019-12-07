You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lender seeks to offload US$800m piece of loan made to retailer JC Penney

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 11:55 AM

nz_ JCPenney_071263.jpg
H/2 Capital Partners is seeking to sell almost US$800 million of a US$1.7 billion loan made to American department store chain JC Penney Co, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] H/2 Capital Partners is seeking to sell almost US$800 million of a US$1.7 billion loan made to American department store chain JC Penney Co, according to people familiar with the matter.

The potential transaction was large enough to spook bondholders and traders in the market for credit-default swaps tied to the retailer.

Deutsche Bank AG is shopping the JC Penney's first-lien term loan due in 2023 on behalf of the hedge fund, the people said, asking not to be named because the deal is private.

The debt, which will be sold at auction, is being marketed at a potential price of around 87 cents on the dollar, a slight discount from current trading levels of around 89 cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and JC Penney declined to comment. Connecticut-based H/2 didn't return messages seeking comment.

SEE ALSO

Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

The retailer's first-lien bonds due 2023 slipped over 4 cents on the dollar Thursday to as low as 81.5 cents before recovering to 84.25 cents Friday, according to Trace bond trading data.

The cost of protecting JC Penney debt in the credit-default swaps market for one year rose as much as 7 percentage points upfront intraday to 23.5 points Thursday, before falling back to 17.7 points Friday.

Texas-based JC Penney has been focusing on managing its debt load as it seeks to turn around its operations. Bloomberg reported in September that the company was preparing for talks with its creditors ahead of the critical holiday season. Chief financial officer Bill Wafford said in a November conference call that the retailer was "proactively" managing its obligations and is working to maintain its US$1.7 billion of liquidity.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 12:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pirates capture crew members of Hong Kong-flagged tanker: SCMP

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong-registered crude oil tanker was attacked and its sailors kidnapped by pirates off the coast...

Dec 7, 2019 11:50 AM
Consumer

3M exploring US$1b sale of drug delivery systems unit

[CHICAGO] 3M Co, one of the world's largest industrial conglomerates, is exploring a sale of its drug delivery...

Dec 7, 2019 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

US bankruptcy watchdog takes aim at oil refiner's executive bonus plan

[NEW YORK] A plan to pay seven executives of the bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) oil refiner as much as...

Dec 7, 2019 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day...

Dec 7, 2019 10:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Hedge fund White Elm to shut down, posts double digit returns

[BOSTON] Hedge fund White Elm Capital is returning money to outside clients at the end of the year, ending a 12-year...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly