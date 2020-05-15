Li Ka-Shing’s twin business empires rocked by global pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[HONG KONG] CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings, the flagship companies of the business empire founded by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, flagged a significant impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
Retail, telecommunications and ports conglomerate CK Hutchison expects a 50...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes