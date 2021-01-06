You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Li Ka-shing buybacks would rebuild value

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 10:55 AM

rk_Cellnex_060121.jpg
The proceeds are rolling in from CK Hutchison's US$11.8 billion November sale of its European mobile masts business to Cellnex. The ports-to-pharmacies group is finding dealmaking options limited by geopolitical tensions, and its shares have underperformed local benchmarks for five years. Showing long-suffering shareholders some love via buybacks could go a long way.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The proceeds are rolling in from CK Hutchison's US$11.8 billion November sale of its European mobile masts business to Cellnex. The ports-to-pharmacies group is finding dealmaking options limited by geopolitical tensions, and its shares have underperformed local benchmarks for five years. Showing long-suffering shareholders some love via buybacks could go a long way.

Investing US$100 into CK Hutchison's shares five years ago would have left a trader with US$63 as at Dec 31, including dividends. An identical stake in rival conglomerate New World Development would be worth US$150; CK Hutchison's one-time nemesis Jardine Matheson would be US$132.

CK Hutchison's enterprise value is seven times its last 12 months Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation), below its three-year average of 10, and also beneath the mid-teen ratings of New World and Jardine. While the Hang Seng index finished the year down 3.4 per cent, CK Hutchison shares ended down 27 per cent.

CK Hutchison may suffer from founder Li Ka-shing's long association with Hong Kong; local press call Mr Li "Superman", and his company's stock ticker is literally No 1.

Beijing's tightening grip on its special administrative region isn't helping. In May, CK Hutchison lost a two-horse race to build a desalination plant in Israel after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned officials there against Chinese influence over infrastructure.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In 2018, Australia blocked it from a US$9 billion bid for gas pipeline operator APA on national security grounds, even though it already owns a local mobile network and several ports.

The company has not been sitting still, however. In addition to November's masts deal, in October it sold Canadian oil producer Husky to larger rival Cenovus in an US$8.8 billion all-share deal. In December it confirmed it is in talks with Qatar-based Ooredoo to combine their Indonesian telecoms businesses.

The money could be redistributed to shareholders via a special dividend, but CK Hutchison's planned buyback programme could help rerate shares, producing a longer lasting momentum effect in Hong Kong's retail-heavy market. Both the Cellnex and Husky transactions involved restructuring existing bets rather than striking out afresh. Managers could gain a lot of goodwill from re-engineering some shareholder value too.

CK Hutchison on Nov 12 agreed to sell its European mobile mast business to Spain's Cellnex for US$11.8 billion. The deal involves sales in Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Sweden and the UK. Some of the transactions were due to close by the end of 2020 while others would complete in 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars hold gains as global factories keep humming

SoftBank plans to sell first bond in more than a year

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

China's bottled water king is now richer than Warren Buffett

Great Eastern Life to redeem S$400m in 4.6% subordinated notes early

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 12:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases as dollar gains on 'knife-edge' Georgia race

[BENGALURU] Gold edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed with investors tracking two closely contested US...

Jan 6, 2021 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Brazil's president says country is 'broke'

[SAO PAULO] With state subsidies to fight poverty now ended, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday...

Jan 6, 2021 12:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH re-initiates coverage on ARA Logos with 'buy', S$0.85 TP

UOB Kay Hian has re-initiated coverage on ARA Logos Logistics Trust with a "buy" recommendation and target price (TP...

Jan 6, 2021 12:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars hold gains as global factories keep humming

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were consolidating sizable gains on Wednesday, as signs of strength...

Jan 6, 2021 11:40 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift as Georgia runoffs take spotlight

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday after a strong start to the year, with the virus and vaccines...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Vallianz, SingPost

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for