You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyd Blankfein poised for US$85m payout after Goldman exit as CEO

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

LLOYD Blankfein could get as much as US$84.7 million in compensation when he departs Goldman Sachs Group Inc in October after 36 years at the investment bank.

Mr Blankfein, 63, who's been chief executive officer since 2006, will receive the bulk of that pay in performance-based shares and cash awards that were to be earned through 2024. It's unclear if these awards will be accelerated, prorated or forfeited when he leaves because Goldman Sachs doesn't have employment agreements that guarantee severance payments, according to its 2016 proxy.

Mr Blankfein will be succeeded as CEO on Oct 1 by David Solomon, 56, the firm said Tuesday in a statement. He will relinquish his role as chairman at year-end. Mr Solomon's status as the heir-apparent was cemented in March, when the firm announced that he would become sole president while Harvey Schwartz - his chief rival for the job - would leave the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The target values for Mr Blankfein's performance cash grants and share awards were US$35 million and US$43.5 million, respectively, based on Monday's closing price. He also had US$6.2 million in pension and deferred compensation as at the fiscal year-end, according to the most recent proxy filing.

"Lloyd does not have any severance arrangements, and the delivery of his outstanding deferred compensation is not accelerated upon his retirement," Michael DuVally, a spokesman for the New York-based bank, said in an emailed statement.

Mr Blankfein has a net worth of about US$1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bullish comments by Fed's Powell boost US dollar

Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as new CEO

OCBC launches new online marketplace for mums

ECB bond-buying creates zombie companies, possible successor to Dimon warns

Yuan hits one-year low, testing China's tolerance for weakness

Morgan Stanley beats estimates on higher trading revenue

Editor's Choice

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening