You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyds names HSBC's Charlie Nunn as CEO to replace Horta-Osorio

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 4:12 PM

file7df8av4aujl50r88eot.jpg
Lloyds Banking Group has named the head of HSBC Holdings' wealth and personal banking unit as its new chief executive officer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group has named the head of HSBC Holdings' wealth and personal banking unit as its new chief executive officer.

Charlie Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio, according to a company statement Monday. Mr Nunn joined HSBC in 2011 and is a former partner at McKinsey and Accenture.

Mr Nunn's start date is subject to agreement with HSBC, where his contract of employment contains a six month notice period and up to six months' post termination restrictions. If Horta-Osorio steps down ahead of Mr Nunn's appointment, it is envisaged that William Chalmers, the group's chief financial officer, would be acting CEO for the interim period.

Mr Nunn's pay will include a basic salary of £1.13 million (S$2.01 million) and a fixed share award of £1.050 million per annum, according to the statement.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Vienna Insurance buys Aegon's Central and Eastern European business

DBS, New World complete HK's first rate swap tied to UN sustainability goals

Berlin fintech Solarisbank eyes European expansion in 2021

Credit Suisse commercial property fund to liquidate amid big discount

Dutch bank ABN Amro to scrap almost 3,000 jobs by 2024

Quant-fuelled Bitcoin drop may have further to go: JPMorgan

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks open lower

[LONDON] European stock markets slid in opening deals on Monday after earlier losses in Asia.

Nov 30, 2020 04:28 PM
Consumer

Wow-ser: Japan 'Super Mario' theme park to open in Feb

[TOKYO] The first ever "Super Mario" theme park will open in February, Universal Studios Japan said on Monday.

Nov 30, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day with sharp losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with sharp losses Monday as a fresh spike in virus cases in the city raised the...

Nov 30, 2020 04:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Glencore Agri changes name to Viterra, doesn't plan to go public

Glencore Plc's agriculture unit has changed its name, a move that further distances the business from the world's...

Nov 30, 2020 04:17 PM
Life & Culture

Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes

[ATLANTA] No word as to whether Star Trek's Scotty "beamed it up", but the mysterious, shiny monolith that was...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for