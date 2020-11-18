You are here

Lloyds resumes plan to axe 56 branches

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 7:56 PM

Lloyds Banking Group has resumed plans to close 56 branches across its own, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, impacting 160 jobs, union Unite said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lloyds had shelved the 56 branch closures earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic to focus resources on helping staff and consumers cope with the fallout from the crisis. The bank was not immediately available for comment.

Unite criticised the move, which comes after Lloyds cut more than 1,000 jobs earlier this month.

"The decision to go ahead and close 56 branches is unjustified and damaging," Unite national officer Rob MacGregor said.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for