Lombard Odier hires banking veteran Sen Sui as managing director

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 10:23 AM
Sen Sui Lombard Odier
Mr Sui was previously with Credit Agricole (CA) Indosuez in Singapore, where he was chief executive as well as head of wealth management in Asia.
PHOTO: LOMBARD ODIER

SWISS private bank Lombard Odier has hired industry veteran Sen Sui as a managing director, with his appointment taking effect on Sept 3, 2018.

Mr Sui was previously with Credit Agricole (CA) Indosuez in Singapore, where he was chief executive as well as head of wealth management in Asia. At the French bank, he was responsible for leading the growth of the bank's regional commercial activities.

Based in Singapore, Mr Sui will be responsible for managing key client relationships and strengthening the bank's client service proposition in Asia. He reports to Vincent Magnenat, Lombard Odier's limited partner and chief executive for Asia Pacific.

Mr Sui is Swiss trained and educated, obtaining his Master in Banking and Finance at the University of Lausanne, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Said Mr Magnenat: "We are pleased to welcome someone of Sen Sui's calibre to Lombard Odier. Asia is a crucial growth market for us and we are seeing increasing demand for our tailored suite of wealth management solutions in the region, particularly for discretionary portfolio management and family services."

"Sen will be a valuable addition to our team with his strong track record and expertise in wealth management, as we continue to extend our footprint and strategic alliances across Asia Pacific and deliver bespoke wealth and investment solutions for our clients."

Lombard Odier provides wealth services, including succession planning, discretionary and advisory portfolio management, and custody. It had total client assets of 274 billion Swiss francs (S$387.42 billion) at end-June 2018.

