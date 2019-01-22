You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Macau, Beijing police arrest 37 in crackdown on illicit banking

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 1:12 PM

[HONG KONG] Police in Macau and mainland China detained 39 suspects in an underground lending case involving more than 30 billion yuan (S$6 billion), as China steps up measures to reduce economic risks and clamp down on illicit capital outflows.

Macau police and state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday that a criminal gang had illegally brought credit card point-of-sale terminals from the mainland into Macau's casinos for gamblers to get cash out.

Macau is the world's biggest gambling hub.

The bust comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Monday that the country must be on guard against "black swan" risks while fending off "grey rhino" events, adding that the economy faces deep and complicated changes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Xi's warning and the ensuing crackdown came after data showed the economy posted the slowest growth in 28 years last year, hurt by faltering domestic demand and bruising US tariffs.

Illegal point of sale terminals in Macau, a Chinese territory, have been a key method for many mainland Chinese to circumvent cash withdrawal limits of 20,000 yuan a day. They either use that money to gamble or transfer it abroad.

Macau authorities have been cracking down on the scheme over the past year and instructed financial institutions to tackle the illegal use of UnionPay cards to evade exchange controls.

Macau's gambling industry has revenues of around US$3 billion a month. Through the joint investigation, Beijing and Macau police raided their respective cities as well as Hebei, Hubei and Guangdong. They seized 32 illegal converted point of sale terminals as well bank cards and computers.

Police said the criminal group started operations in 2016, recruiting mainlanders to come to the Chinese special administrative region. The group had opened five accounts in a casinos' VIP room as a source of funds. The statements did not identify which casino or VIP room were involved.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

AUM in Asia-Pacific to hit almost US$30 trillion by 2025, outpacing global regions: PwC

BlackRock's data leak strikes 20,000 advisers

China Everbright Water issues 700m yuan of 3.89% five-year bonds

EU states warned not to delay no-deal Brexit plans for finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Taking fintech full throttle into the deployment phase

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening