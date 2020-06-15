Macquarie Infrastructure plans US$3b Asia fund: sources

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is targeting to raise about US$3 billion for a new fund for investments in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

[NEW YORK] Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is targeting to raise about US$3 billion for a new fund for investments in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The unit of Australia's Macquarie Group is in talks with prospective investors for the infrastructure fund and has already secured some commitments, the people said. MIRA is aiming for a first close for the fund in the third quarter, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

A representative from MIRA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new Asian regional infrastructure fund would follow two similar funds that had raised US$6.4 billion in total. The two existing funds invest in transportation, communications, utilities, power, energy and waste management assets across the Asia-Pacific.

The latest MIRA Asian infrastructure fund led a consortium that in April acquired an 88 per cent stake in data-centre firm AirTrunk, in a deal that valued the Australian firm at more than A$3 billion (S$2.85 billion).

