You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Macquarie sticks to lower profit guidance, preps for low-carbon projects

It expects a profit decline in 2020, hit by lower gains from investment banking
Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIAN financial conglomerate Macquarie Group disappointed some analysts and investors on Tuesday by sticking to guidance that it expected a profit decline in full-year 2020, hit by lower gains from investment banking.

In a limited third-quarter trading update, it pointed to higher fee income from its asset management and lending businesses and flagged low-carbon opportunities at its energy trading unit, but said its investment banking operations had a "significant" decline in their contribution to profit.

The guidance came as the bank reported Q3 results showing earnings from its fund-management business, which contributes more than a third to its profit, rose on higher base and performance fees in the nine months to Dec 30.

Its home-loan portfolio posted a rise of 11 per cent in earnings during the third quarter, to A$48.6 billion (S$45.3 billion). But its investing banking businesses had completed fewer merger and acquisitions and capital market transactions than in the previous corresponding period, the bank added.

SEE ALSO

Australian bank returns to shrink on extra low rates, competition

"There is no doubt the market was expecting them to up their guidance a little bit, so there is some disappointment by the market," said Matthew Ryland, a portfolio manager at Greencape Capital, a Macquarie investor. "But that said, they are cycling a big spike in realisations last year and I do have some sympathy for that."

The bank's trading unit, Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), had a "strong" performance during the quarter across its global oil, North American gas and power, and metals and agriculture businesses, it said.

The bank, already one of the world's largest energy traders, believed there was "significant upside and potential to grow" into adjacent areas, CGM head Nicholas O'Kane told the operational briefing. That included development of carbon-offset energy products in response to client demand, he added.

Macquarie is working to set up jet fuel contracts with integrated carbon offsets, developing carbon-neutral barrels of oil and carbon-neutral aircraft, besides working with a ride-share company to include a carbon offset option into the app, he said.

In November, the Sydney-based company posted a record first-half profit, driven by higher fund-management fee and investment gains from asset sales.

The bank's asset management business, its biggest earnings contributor, saw assets under management rise 5 per cent as of Dec 31 to A$587.5 billion, compared with the September quarter. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore incumbent banks should launch digital offensive in Asean

World Bank: New China loans not needed to fight coronavirus given ample reserves

'Some IFIs are deepening poor countries' debt crisis'

BlackRock's new climate promise not enough to stop the protests

World Bank chief: some development banks worsening poor country debt burdens

Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

[SEATTLE] Boeing scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in...

Feb 11, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to two-year low, capping annual drop

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped, falling to a two-year low in December, which could reflect weaker...

Feb 11, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Novel coronavirus named 'Covid-19': UN health agency

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said "Covid-19" would be the new official name for the deadly...

Feb 11, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-billionaire Mallya fights extradition from UK for fraud

[LONDON] Former Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya returned to a London court to fight extradition to his home country...

Feb 11, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev puts off Feb 28 shareholder meeting in S'pore on coronavirus worries

CITING the outbreak of a deadly virus that has so far infected 47 people in Singapore, Thai Beverage Public Co (...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly