You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Major US banks aim to keep shareholders happy amid crisis

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 7:07 AM

[NEW YORK] American taxpayers bailed out the major banks during the 2008 global financial crisis that they helped create. But more than a decade later, amid an unprecedented economic shock, those firms now say they are strong enough to continue paying dividends to shareholders.

Despite mounting political opposition, especially among Democrats who are calling on banks to use their cash stockpiles to help US businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, the financial institutions see the payments as a signal to investors that they are in good health.

Large US banks have until Monday to inform the Federal Reserve how they intend to allocate their cash in the coming months as required by the post-crisis banking regulations known as CCAR.

"Our dividend is sound. We plan on continuing to pay it," Michael Corbat, chief executive of Citigroup, the fourth-largest US bank in terms of assets, said on CNBC on Wednesday.

With share prices plunging worldwide, the feeling is gaining traction among Wall Street bankers, who worry about the implications for their already depressed stocks.

SEE ALSO

Soaring unemployment increases odds US banks will cut dividends

In his annual letter to shareholders Monday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the board would only consider suspending its dividend - and then "out of extreme prudence" - in the event of a severe recession, with the economy contracting by as much as 35 per cent and unemployment surging to 14 per cent at the end of the year.

The current economic outlook is already disastrous: the global economy has plunged almost overnight into a deep recession.

Nearly 10 million people in the United States filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March alone, as restaurants, shops and offices shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While the Fed is unlikely to object to US banks' plans to pay shareholders, the European Central Bank has prohibited eurozone banks from making payments to their shareholders in 2019 and 2020.

American banks argue, however, that they are in a much stronger financial position than their European counterparts, and are able to both finance the economy and pay shareholders.

"US banks wrote down their assets and realized their losses back in 2008-2012 and have built capital and liquidity positions over the last decade," said Marty Mosby, analyst at Vining Sparks.

"European Banks have not completed the last cycle yet because they have continued to spread their losses over a much longer period of time."

SUSPENDED SHARE BUYBACKS 

Gregori Volokhine at Meeschaert points to data that illustrate the difference: for every dollar spent by a European firm, it earned only US$0.50, compared to US$1.50 for an American bank.

US banks have accumulated large profits in recent years. In 2019, JPMorgan Chase, the largest American financial institution in terms of assets, piled up a net profit of US$36.4 billion.

"They can afford to pay the dividends," Mr Volokhine said.

And he cautioned: "It is not up to the banks to bail out the companies that are going to go bankrupt. If they did, it would not be doing the system any good."

Richard Bove, of Odeon Capital, believes the major firms will probably trim their dividend payments, especially as their clients increasingly struggle to repay their mortgages, credit card debt and car loans.

Bove pointed to "major increases in loan losses that are likely to raise capital questions and force dividend cuts."

The banks nevertheless agreed not to buy back their own shares until June. Share buyback programmes have accounted for around two-thirds of compensation provided to bank shareholders.

Last year, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the titans of Wall Street, got a green light from the Fed to pay cumulative dividends of about US$35 billion and buy back US$110 billion of their own shares between July 2019 and July 2020.

AFP

Banking & Finance

African bank chief accused of multiple violations

SMEs wait for banks' next move, with rise in government's risk share for loans

MAS to release first set of forex intervention data earlier

CIMB Singapore offers more relief to retail clients amid Covid-19

HSBC HK investors seek legal action over dividend cancellation

Retail investors pump money into South Korean stocks like never before

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching: scientists

[BRISBANE, Australia] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record,...

Apr 7, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Canada's Trudeau to keep working from home 'as much as possible'

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation since his wife Sophie tested...

Apr 7, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Italy injects record 400b euros into pandemic-hit economy

[ROME] Italy on Monday unveiled a record 400 billion euro (S$616 billion) stimulus to help businesses hurt by a...

Apr 7, 2020 07:00 AM
Banking & Finance

African bank chief accused of multiple violations

[ABIDJAN] The head of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has been accused by bank staff of multiple...

Apr 7, 2020 06:58 AM
Technology

Facebook draws on user data to help battle coronavirus

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said it is providing anonymous data about users' movements and relationships to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.