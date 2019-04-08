You are here

BT EXCLUSIVE: STARTUPS

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

Mon, Apr 08, 2019
Denes Ban of OurCrowd wants to avoid startups that run platforms aggregating services, instead of developing strong technology.

Singapore

ONE of Israel's most active venture funding outfits plans to raise between US$30 million and US$50 million with an Asian partner for its first Asia fund in the next 18 months, even as it watches with care the lofty valuations in the Asian startup scene, its top executive in Asia

