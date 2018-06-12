You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:52 AM

BP_Jho Low_120618_51.jpg
Financier Low Taek Jho, who is sought by Malaysian authorities probing a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is believed to be hiding in Macau, according to a report by The Malaysian Reserve.
PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

[KUALA LUMPUR] Financier Low Taek Jho, who is sought by Malaysian authorities probing a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is believed to be hiding in Macau, according to a report by The Malaysian Reserve.

Malaysian authorities are unable to pursue Mr Low, who is better known as Jho Low, as the country does not have an extradition treaty with Macau, the paper said citing a government source.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpKim_120618_37.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim launch historic Singapore summit with a handshake

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Imperium Crown, Nippecraft

BP_ASIA_120618_34.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

Asia stocks open higher amid cautious optimism over Trump-Kim summit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening