Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report

[KUALA LUMPUR] Financier Low Taek Jho, who is sought by Malaysian authorities probing a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is believed to be hiding in Macau, according to a report by The Malaysian Reserve.

Malaysian authorities are unable to pursue Mr Low, who is better known as Jho Low, as the country does not have an extradition treaty with Macau, the paper said citing a government source.

