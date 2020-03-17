Malaysia's capital markets to operate as usual during movement curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's capital markets will operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs from March 18-31 designed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the securities commission said on Tuesday.

"All exchanges will continue to operate in a fair and orderly manner, with all necessary regulatory oversight in place," commission chairman Syed Zaid Albar said in a statement.

"The Securities Commission Malaysia has already put in place business continuity measures, including back-up sites, recovery facilities and alternative communications channels to identify, manage and mitigate potential and emerging risks." REUTERS