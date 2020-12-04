You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysia's top pension fund sees minimal hit from extra outflows

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 9:34 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's largest pension fund said it expects the additional outflow from withdrawals by members affected by the pandemic to have a minimal impact on its long-term returns.

The Employees Provident Fund, which has US$216 billion in assets, said it had been expecting withdrawals since the coronavirus hit early this year and prepared for it by boosting its cash levels.

"In the case where the EPF has to rebalance its portfolio, it would look into its liquid assets to cater for the withdrawal," the fund said in an emailed response to questions. "It will be done in an orderly manner without being disruptive to the market and its own long term investment strategy." The state-owned pension fund's comments come in the wake of concerns that any large withdrawals by members would hurt its returns and a selldown of its portflio would weigh on the stock market. It owns stakes in many of Malaysia's biggest publicly-traded companies including Axiata Group, Tenaga Nasional and Malayan Banking.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz last month allowed more than 8 million EPF members to tap their retirement funds, and raised the withdrawal limit to US$2,463, agreeing to proposals from both the ruling coalition and opposition parties.

EPF said its ability to invest is not limited to contributions but also determined by its investment income.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The impact of i-Sinar on EPF's cashflow will largely be dependent on the take up, which will vary based on the individual needs," the pension fund said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Welcome to our world: Singapore banks sound battle cry to digital banks

StanChart Singapore mulls digital-only bank as ‘significantly rooted foreign bank’

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Bank of England's Saunders says floor for rates might be just below zero

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 09:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Welcome to our world: Singapore banks sound battle cry to digital banks

SINGAPORE banks welcomed the four freshly anointed digital banks in Singapore, with a message that they are also...

Dec 4, 2020 09:03 PM
Garage

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

THE digital full bank set up by the Grab-Singtel consortium will hire around 200 staff in Singapore by the end of...

Dec 4, 2020 08:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng expects FY2020 net loss with Covid-19 resurgence in Malaysia

BEVERAGE player Yeo Hiap Seng (YHS) expects to post a net loss for FY2020 ended December, due to fallout from the...

Dec 4, 2020 08:05 PM
Technology

M1 users hit by third fibre broadband outage this year

[SINGAPORE] M1 users around Singapore were hit by a fibre broadband outage on Friday (Dec 4), in the third such...

Dec 4, 2020 07:54 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore mulls digital-only bank as ‘significantly rooted foreign bank’

STANCHART Singapore on Friday night told The Business Times it is exploring an additional banking licence under the...

UPDATED 1 hour 2 min ago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Broker's take: Yangzijiang undervalued, set to bottom out, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for