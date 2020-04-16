Man GLG hires Asia equities head from rival BlackRock

[HONG KONG] Man GLG, the discretionary investment arm of asset manager Man Group, has hired Andrew Swan from rival BlackRock to lead its Asia ex-Japan equities business, it said on Thursday.

He will join the firm in Sydney in the third quarter to manage a long-only Asia ex-Japan equity strategy and will report directly to chief executive Teun Johnston, according to a statement from Man GLG.

Mr Swan most recently served out of Hong Kong as head of Asia and global emerging market fundamental equities at BlackRock, where he joined in 2011, Man GLG said.

A BlackRock spokesperson said Gordon Fraser and Stephen Andrews will become co-heads of global emerging market equities at the company and will report to Belinda Boa, chief investment officer of global emerging markets.

