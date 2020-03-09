You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Mapletree Investments gets 200m euro sustainability-linked OCBC loan

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 12:06 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAPLETREE Investments has obtained a 200 million euro (S$310 million) sustainability-linked loan from OCBC Bank, which will be used for general working capital and corporate funding purposes.

The loan is linked to key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that Mapletree focuses on. If pre-set ESG targets are met, the interest rate on the loan will be subsequently reduced on a tiered basis.

Mapletree will report its actual ESG performance on an annual basis, OCBC announced on Monday. 

Mapletree Investments is the sponsor of four Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits). They are Mapletree Logistics Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

The real estate development and investment company also manages six private equity real estate funds.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust to 'buy'

OCBC noted that the latest sustainability-linked loan is Mapletree Group's fourth sustainable finance transaction with the lender.

As at 11.43am on Monday, all four Mapletree-sponsored Reits were trading lower. 

Mapletree Logistics Trust units traded S$0.12 or 6 per cent lower at S$1.87, Mapletree Industrial Trust units fell S$0.10 or 3.3 per cent to S$2.89, Mapletree Commercial Trust units dropped S$0.06 or 2.6 per cent to S$2.22, and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust units were at S$1.07, down S$0.06 or 5.3 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 11:56 AM
Consumer

The fried chicken king of Asia loses US$2b on American gamble

[MANILA] If 2019 was a bad year for Tony Tan Caktiong, the Philippine tycoon who built a fast-food empire that...

Mar 9, 2020 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas joins Exxon in seeking exit from Chad project: sources

[SINGAPORE] Petroliam Nasional Bhd is considering selling its stake in a joint project in Chad with Exxon Mobil Corp...

Mar 9, 2020 11:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist: CPIB probing S$5,000 annual hongbao to unit's customer

A S$5,000 hongbao (red packet) to a customer was one of the focal points in a recent ...

Mar 9, 2020 11:41 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Oil-related shares take beating after Riyadh sparks price war

SINGAPORE-LISTED oil-related stocks are facing large sell-offs on Monday after Opec (Organization of the Petroleum...

Mar 9, 2020 11:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Alaska LNG passes major permitting milestone, hurdles remain

[NEW YORK] A US energy regulatory report for Alaska Gasline Development Corp's proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.