You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS bans two former insurance agents for misleading clients and for forgery

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:35 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday announced prohibition orders (POs) against two former insurance agents for dishonest conduct over the sale of Integrated Shield Plans (ISPs).

Chong Yoon Loi, a former representative of Aviva Financial Advisers (AFA), was handed a four-year PO, while Suresh Kannan, a former representative of The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co, was issued a two-year PO. The orders took effect on Wednesday.

Between May and August 2017, Mr Chong sold ISPs from Aviva to three policyholders who had already purchased such policies from another insurer when they were in good health. He wilfully misled two of them into believing that they could hold more than one ISP, when in fact their applications for the new ISPs would result in the termination of their previous policies.

MAS said: "This could have resulted in serious consequences for the policyholders, as new insurance policies do not cover medical conditions that policyholders already have at the time of entry into force of the policies. Hence, the policyholders could have lost insurance cover for medical conditions that they had developed since the purchase of their original policies."

Mr Chong had also intentionally provided false information in the applications of the three policyholders to Aviva and AFA, so that these policyholders would not be identified as vulnerable clients. Otherwise, AFA may have reached out to them to ensure that they understood the purchase.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the other case, Mr Kannan forged the signature of a policyholder in an application for the purchase of an ISP in March 2018. He also declared in the application form that the policyholder did not have any pre-existing medical conditions, without checking with the policyholder if this was true.

"This conduct could have resulted in the policy being rendered invalid, and the policyholder denied insurance cover, due to the non-disclosure of material information to the insurer," MAS noted.

Under the POs, Mr Chong and Mr Kannan are barred from providing financial advisory service, taking part in the management of, acting as a director of or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA), for the respective durations.

They are also barred from carrying on business as or taking part in the management of any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act for the duration of the PO.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 05:22 PM
Government & Economy

China becomes a bigger mark on Nato's radar with new report

[BRUSSELS] The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) took another step toward making China a strategic focal...

Dec 2, 2020 04:58 PM
Life & Culture

F1: Schumacher's son gets first drive with Haas next season

[BAHRAIN] Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in Formula One for...

Dec 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall at the start of trading

[LONDON] European stock markets fell slightly at the open on Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains...

Dec 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Garage

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

[SINGAPORE] Grab Holdings and Gojek have made substantial progress in working out a deal to combine their businesses...

Dec 2, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Wednesday as profit-taking and concerns over local infections...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for