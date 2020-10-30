You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS bans two former UOB, OCBC employees for fraud, dishonest conduct

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 4:30 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued prohibition orders (POs) against two former bank employees for fraud and dishonest conduct, following their convictions in the State Courts of Singapore. The POs took effect from Thursday.

The two individuals are former OCBC treasury advisor Lu Chor Sheng and former UOB relationship manager Timothy Tan Swee Thiam. Both court cases were not related, MAS said on Friday in a press statement.

Lu was convicted of abetment of cheating under the Penal Code, unauthorised modification of the contents of OCBC's system under the Computer Misuse Act and offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. He was sentenced to 100 months' imprisonment.

Lu engaged in unauthorised trades between January 2011 and June 2013 which caused OCBC to suffer a total loss of about S$3.1 million. He made a profit of about S$1.1 million from his misconduct and used the monies to buy foreign currencies and repay debts.

Lu is prohibited from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and from providing any financial advisory service under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA) for 17 years. He is also not allowed to take part in the management, act as a director or become a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA and any financial advisory firm under the FAA.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MAS has also slapped a nine-year PO against Tan, who was convicted of criminal breach of trust under the Penal Code and offences under the Computer Misuse Act. He was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment.

Tan made unauthorised Internet bank transfers between March 2015 and January 2016 amounting to around S$263,500 from his friend's UOB account to his personal bank account in order to pay for his living expenses. The friend had entrusted her UOB bank accounts, Internet banking security token and UOB ATM card to him.

Tan is prohibited from performing any regulated activity under the SFA and from providing any financial advisory service under the FAA. He cannot take part in the management, act as a director or become a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA and any financial advisory firm under the FAA.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant IPO lures US$3t of bids in retail frenzy

US firms giving perks to get workers back to their offices

Chinese fintech raises US$2.4b ahead of US listing

Singapore's Accounting Standards Council to get new chairman and member

Julius Baer plans wealth management joint venture in China: sources

Bank lending in Sept down for seventh straight session: MAS data

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the week sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Friday at the end of a torrid week for global markets, with a surge in virus...

Oct 30, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Mistry seeks US$24b of shares in Tata firms to sever ties

[MUMBAI] Billionaire Pallonji Mistry has sought to swap his stake in Tata, which his group values at US$24 billion...

Oct 30, 2020 04:15 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices accelerate again, but slowdown likely: Nationwide

[LONDON] British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in annual terms in October but the mini-boom in...

Oct 30, 2020 04:07 PM
Consumer

Philippine casino sees 'thrill' factor attracting Asian gamblers

[MANILA] PH Resorts Group expects its US$465 million Emerald Bay casino in central Philippines to break even within...

Oct 30, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,003....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Sabana Reit renews 58% of leases expiring in 2020

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for