You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS builds in-house tool to spot rogue trading early, with 98% accuracy

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 3:11 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been using an augmented intelligence tool, said to be a global first in the securities enforcement world, to better decide on how it should prioritise and pursue cases of market manipulation. 

Developed in-house last year, the tool is called Project Apollo and models rogue trading behavior using traits identified by human experts. According to MAS's enforcement report, published for the first time on Wednesday, Project Apollo also offers analysis and prediction during early stages of investigations. All in, Project Apollo helps enforcement officers in the triaging of cases for investigation, MAS said.

MAS said that the new system offers an accuracy rate of 98 per cent when tested using past cases where investigations had been completed and market manipulation was found to have occurred. This means Apollo was able to correctly assess whether market manipulation had occurred 98 per cent of the time, said an MAS spokesman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

StanChart to inject over US$2.5b CET1 capital into local unit in business transfer

Deutsche Bank merger puts 10,000 Frankfurt jobs at risk

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

Australian, New Zealand dollars dragged down as bond yields hit new depths

Asian broker CLSA's chief executive Jonathan Slone quits

Bank of Japan board at loggerheads on next policy move: Jan meeting minutes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Ex-IPCO interim CEO pleads guilty, prosecution seeks 3-year prison term

Mar 20, 2019
Real Estate

Boulevard 88 high-end condo sells 20 units worth over S$160m

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley down 4.54% after terminating sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening