MAS, Deloitte, S&P create prototype research platform for fintech investments

A NEW industry-wide digital research platform will help investors and financial institutions connect with fintech startups that they can partner with or invest in.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Deloitte and S&P Global Market Intelligence have developed a prototype for the platform, they announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Investors and financial Institutions today lack access to reliable and up-to-date company information about fintech startups, according to Deloitte’s internal analysis.

They thus have to rely on informal networks to source investment opportunities, which limits their view of the companies in which they might deploy capital.

The digital fintech research platform is designed to help increase transparency by giving a comprehensive view of fintech companies, including their business models, use cases, funding and technology stack.

It is also meant to enhance investors’ confidence in fintech companies through transparency of aggregated third-party and self-reported data, with the source of each data point clearly shown.

Decision-making will also be faster as users can compare fintech companies easily on one platform, and prioritise the firms that they can potentially work with.

MAS, Deloitte and S&P said they will continue to explore opportunities to develop the platform further.

The deployment of capital in startups, particularly those offering business-to-business solutions, can be vastly improved by enhancing transparency and increasing the confidence in data on early-stage companies, said MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty.

“We are keen to leverage this platform, and create synergy with the API Exchange developed by MAS in collaboration with the World Bank’s International Finance Cooperation and the Asean Bankers Association,” he added.