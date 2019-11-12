You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS, Deloitte, S&P create prototype research platform for fintech investments

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 10:54 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

A NEW industry-wide digital research platform will help investors and financial institutions connect with fintech startups that they can partner with or invest in.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Deloitte and S&P Global Market Intelligence have developed a prototype for the platform, they announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Investors and financial Institutions today lack access to reliable and up-to-date company information about fintech startups, according to Deloitte’s internal analysis.

They thus have to rely on informal networks to source investment opportunities, which limits their view of the companies in which they might deploy capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The digital fintech research platform is designed to help increase transparency by giving a comprehensive view of fintech companies, including their business models, use cases, funding and technology stack.

SEE ALSO

Tencent should be split up

It is also meant to enhance investors’ confidence in fintech companies through transparency of aggregated third-party and self-reported data, with the source of each data point clearly shown.

Decision-making will also be faster as users can compare fintech companies easily on one platform, and prioritise the firms that they can potentially work with.

MAS, Deloitte and S&P said they will continue to explore opportunities to develop the platform further.

The deployment of capital in startups, particularly those offering business-to-business solutions, can be vastly improved by enhancing transparency and increasing the confidence in data on early-stage companies, said MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty.

“We are keen to leverage this platform, and create synergy with the API Exchange developed by MAS in collaboration with the World Bank’s International Finance Cooperation and the Asean Bankers Association,” he added.

Banking & Finance

Record 201t won is flowing from South Korea into riskier assets

Ignoring women costs the financial industry US$700b a year

Banking on the human touch: How SMBC innovates to serve customers better

Commonwealth Bank's quarterly profit slides amid record-low interest rates

Wall Street's very own unicorn emerges in private credit frenzy

US$2b investment boost for Singapore's green finance push

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 10:55 AM
Transport

LTA to deploy 60 electric buses by ST Engineering, Chinese firms next year

[SINGAPORE] Commuters will have quieter and cleaner bus rides early next year as a batch of 60 electric buses, or e-...

Nov 12, 2019 10:54 AM
Real Estate

Capsule living: a 'cheap' option for young people flocking to LA

[LOS ANGELES] Kay Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles... only to find that what she paid...

Nov 12, 2019 10:53 AM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

[WASHINGTON] Angelica Villalobos came to the United States illegally as a child and lived in the shadows until she...

Nov 12, 2019 10:49 AM
Consumer

Fitch Solutions sees Singapore sugar rules having little impact on consumer spending on beverages

SINGAPORE'S upcoming sugar regulations will have little impact on top line consumer spending on beverages, said...

Nov 12, 2019 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Jimmy Carter hospitalised for procedure to relieve brain pressure

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly